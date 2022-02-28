US Racing $350 Million in ‘Immediate’ Arms to Ukraine; Includes Javelins, Ammo, Armor

Russia has not achieved air superiority, the official said, declining to provide specifics.

As of Saturday, Russia had launched a total of more than 250 mostly short-range ballistic missiles into Ukraine, the official said.

On social media, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry continued to press its citizenry to resist the invasion, telling them to take down road signs and sabotage Russian convoy fuel supplies.

The State Road Agency of Ukraine “calls on all road organizations, territorial communities, local self-government bodies to immediately begin dismantling road signs nearby,” the agency posted on the armed forces’ Telegram feed and on Interfax. “The enemy has a miserable connection, they do not navigate the terrain. Let’s help them go straight to hell.”

John Troxell, who was the senior enlisted advisor to Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, said he’s stayed in touch with senior enlisted leaders in Ukraine he built relationships with, one of whom has also retired but has gathered weapons to fight.

“Two of my good friends are hunkered down in Kyiv and armed to the teeth,” Troxell told Defense One. “I don’t want these gentlemen to be forgotten or the millions of Ukrainians standing up to the Russians to be forgotten.”

The additional resistance has caused Russia to advance more support capabilities than the U.S. believes they had intended to, the senior defense official said. Several social media and news reports purport to show Russian convoys running out of fuel or getting lost as they push into Ukraine.

“What we assess now, is that he [Putin] has had to commit a bit more logistics and sustainment capability like in the fuels specifically than what we believe they had originally planned to do this early in the operation,” the defense official said.

The information war has already become a key front in the war in Ukraine, and could intensify. The influential hacker group Anonymous warned Russia to expect to be targeted if hostilities do not cease. The group also claimed responsibility for leaking Ministry of Defense data on Saturday.

“The Anonymous collective is officially in cyber war against the Russian government,” the group tweeted Feb. 24.

“Anonymous has ongoing operations to keep .ru government websites offline, and to push information to the Russian people so they can be free of Putin’s state censorship machine,” the group said. “We also have ongoing operations to keep the Ukrainian people online as best we can.”

Both Ukraine and Russia have claimed to inflict casualties upon the other side. Ukraine said on Saturday it shot down Russian transport aircraft; Ukraine’s Air Force Command posted on Facebook it had destroyed a Russian Su-30 fighter jet, sending it into “the aquarium” of the Black Sea and adding “Welcome to Hell!” Neither claim could be independently verified.

