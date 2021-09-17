US Regulator Approves Creation of Nuclear Dump in Texas Despite Opposition From Local Authorities

The regulator’s ruling will likely be challenged in courts as it is in conflict with a recently introduced state law that prohibits the storage, transportation, as well as disposal of high-level radioactive waste in Texas.

The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has approved the creation of a nuclear dump in Texas despite opposition from local authorities and communities. In a press release posted online, the agency said it had issued a license to Interim Storage Partners (ISP) to construct and operate an interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in Andrews County for 40 years.

The company is now authorised to transfer and store up to 5,000 metric tons of high-level nuclear waste, the most dangerous type of nuclear waste, in the area. The NRC writes that ISP’s proposal had met the regulator’s standards relating to environmental impact, technical safety, and security. The NRC said that the company plans to expand the facility in the future for it to be able to store as much as 40,000 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel.

Texas Vows to Fight the Decision

The development comes several days after the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, signed a bill into law that prohibits the transportation, storage, and disposal of nuclear waste in the Lone Star State. “Texas will not become America’s nuclear waste dumping ground”, Abbott wrote in a statement on Twitter, while criticising the Biden administration.

The Biden Admin. is trying to dump highly radioactive nuclear waste in west Texas oil fields. I just signed a law to stop it. Texas will not become America's nuclear waste dumping ground.https://t.co/tdZ2ALOaYT via @business — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 14, 2021

Critics of the NRC’s decision say that storing nuclear waste in an interim facility is dangerous. A leak or an accident at the facility would cause irreparable damage to the environment, they say.

“The concerns are what if there was a leak, if there was an attack, if there was a transportation accident. It could affect our entire area and we are a very large oil producer in the state”, County Judge Charlie Falcon told Bloomberg.

Scientists have previously said that spent nuclear fuel, which is kept at power plants, should be stored deep underground. According to Interim Storage Partners, the company plans to store fuel in cask systems located above the ground until it finds a permanent location for the waste.