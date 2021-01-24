US stealing Syrian oil from Syrian people and sending to Israel: Former US diplomat

Press TV

The United States is stealing Syrian oil from the Syrian people and sending it to somewhere else presumably to the Apartheid entity of Israel, according to J. Michael Springmann, an American political commentator, author and former US diplomat in Saudi Arabia.

As part of Washington’s attempts to wrest further control over oil reserves in Syria and plunder natural resources there, the US military has reportedly transferred hundreds of troops from Iraq to Syria’s energy-rich northeastern province of Hasakah.

Syria’s state-run television network reported that 200 troops were flown to US bases in the town of al-Shaddadi onboard helicopters on Thursday. The town is located about 60 kilometres south of the provincial capital city of Hasakah.

The report added that the forces are set to be deployed at Omar oil field and Koniko gas field in the neighboring Dayr al-Zawr province.

Moreover, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that the US-led military coalition has dispatched 40 truckloads of weapons and logistical equipment to Hasakah.

“The fact that the United States of America is moving soldiers from Iraq, which it is occupying, to Syria which it continues to occupy in order to steal Syrian oil from the Syrian people and to send the oil to somewhere else presumably to the Apartheid entity and other places that will benefit from American theft of Syrian oil. This is typical of the US and should be shown in contrast to 25,000 soldiers that were surrounding Joe Biden when he was being inaugurated, just a few days ago,” Springmann told Press TV on Saturday.

“It shows the Americans have the wrong-headed approach to foreign policy. They were terrified of what might happen to their president, because of his actions and the Democratic Party’s actions, and attacks and occupations of foreign countries around the world,” he stated.

“So I think that this is another example of what’s wrong with America. And Joe Biden is someone who can’t be trusted. He cannot be trusted by even his own people. And that the United States of America has forces occupying Germany and Japan seventy five years after the Second World War,” he noted.

https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2021/01/23/643695/US-stealing-Syrian-oil-and-sending-to-Israel–former-US-diplomat