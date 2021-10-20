US Supreme Court Declines to Stop Covid Vax Mandate For Maine Healthcare Workers

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an emergency appeal attempting to stop a Covid vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Maine, the Associated Press reported.

Democrat Governor Janet Mills in August announced that healthcare workers in Maine must be fully vaccinated by October 29.

Far-left Justice Stephen Breyer, who oversees complaints for the First Circuit, rejected the emergency appeal in the first time the highest court of the land has weighed in on a statewide Covid vaccine mandate.

The Liberty Counsel filed a lawsuit on behalf of approximately 2,000 healthcare workers in August.

After bouncing around federal and appeals courts, Breyer rejected the emergency appeal.

Gateway Pundit