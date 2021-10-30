US Supreme Court Rejects Maine Health Care Workers’ Challenge to Vaccine Mandate in 6-3 Vote

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

The US Supreme Court on Friday rejected a challenge from a group of Maine health care workers seeking to block a vaccine mandate based on religious grounds.

Recall, Democrat Governor Janet Mills in August announced that healthcare workers in Maine must be fully vaccinated by October 29.

The Liberty Counsel filed a lawsuit on behalf of approximately 2,000 healthcare workers in August.

Last Tuesday the Supreme Court declined to hear an emergency appeal attempting to stop a Covid vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Maine.

Far-left Justice Stephen Breyer, who oversees complaints for the First Circuit, rejected the emergency appeal last week in the first time the highest court of the land has weighed in on a statewide Covid vaccine mandate.

Breyer denied the emergency request “without prejudice” which left the door open for Liberty Counsel to file another application for injunctive relief and Breyer referred it to the entire court.

On Friday, the highest court of the land in a 6-3 vote rejected the health care workers’ request.

Three conservative justices, Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito said they would have ruled in favor of the Christian group seeking relief from the Covid vaccine mandate.

“Healthcare workers who have served on the front line of a pandemic for the last 18 months are now being fired and their practices shuttered,” Gorsuch wrote in a dissenting opinion. “All for adhering to their constitutionally protected religious beliefs. Their plight is worthy of our attention. I would grant relief.”

Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, both Trump appointees, wrote an opinion concurring with the liberals in the denial of injunctive relief.

