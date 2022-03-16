US Transferring Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems To Ukraine After Zelensky Begs Congress To Create NO FLY ZONE, Escalating U.S. Involvement In War

Reports are this morning that the US is set to transfer Soviet-era mobile anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine from NATO allies:

So Biden won’t transfer Russian jets but he’ll transfer Russian anti-aircraft systems? I don’t get it. They both shoot down aircraft and I’m sure Putin won’t like this anymore than transferring Russian jets.

Right now as I post this, President Zelensky is begging our Congress to help in many ways, but primarily to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine:

In related war news, it’s being reported now that Russian forces shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv:

Assuming it’s true, this is a heinous war crime.

  1. “In related war news, it’s being reported now that Russian forces shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv”

    And there were babies being killed in incubators by the Iraqis in Kuwait.
    More propaganda bullshit from the criminal Biden cabal.
    Are you going to fall for it so Hunter and the Big Guy can stuff some more of your sweat bucks in their pockets?

