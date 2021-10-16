US Treasury deputy sec warns unvaxxed Americans that shortages will continue until EVERYONE is jabbed

The deputy secretary at the US Treasury has put Americans on notice that the only way to end the plague of empty shelves around the country is for every resident to be vaccinated. The frank warning came off as a threat to many.
Wally Adeyemo, the Biden administration’s second-highest official in the Treasury Department, appeared to publicly blackmail the still-sizable portion of Americans who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 during a Thursday ABC interview, seemingly blaming them for the ongoing shortages of consumer goods that have led many to mock the president as ‘Empty Shelves Joe’.
Despite viral photos depicting thousands of cargo ships lined up at the Port of Los Angeles ready to unload their goods, Adeyemo claimed that the supply chain issues plaguing so many US retailers are an international issue and will only let up when a sufficient percentage of the country has been vaccinated.
Describing the disastrous economic conditions as “an economy that’s in transition,” Adeyemo acknowledged that “we are seeing high prices for some of the things that people have to buy.” While he praised the administration’s stimulus payments, he also pinned the blame squarely on the unvaccinated.
The reality is that the only way we’re going to get to a place where we work through this transition is if everyone in America and everyone around the world gets vaccinated.
While the ABC reporter repeatedly suggested that the country’s shortages of toilet paper and other panic-buy items could be traced to international supply chain disruptions, a growing number of Americans are demanding answers regarding the weirdly specific nature of certain products missing from store shelves. Some have even voiced doubt concerning whether the shortages are being introduced deliberately, either to gin up hatred against the unvaccinated or keep Americans economically off-balance as they grow accustomed to the wild disruptions of the pandemic.
Adeyemo did the Biden cabinet no favors by adding fuel to the conspiratorial fire, explaining the primary reason Biden continued to push for everyone to be vaccinated was that only then could the White House “provide the resources the American people need to make it to the other side” of the supply chain problem.
Despite blaming the international shipping industry for empty shelves in the US, the media establishment has acknowledged that the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach – which together process 40% of the nation’s imports – had their busiest years on record last year, giving the lie to the notion that the products missing from American shelves simply don’t exist. However, many truckers working for shipping companies have balked at the idea of mandatory vaccination, leaving their firms’ fleets woefully understaffed, and others have gone on strike to demand better working conditions.
The Biden administration has attempted to address the supply chain problem by calling for the Port of Los Angeles to run 24 hours, but while he praised his own promised move as a “game changer,” the executive director of the port has made it clear that there is no timetable in place for the promised schedule shift. Meanwhile, Biden’s cabinet has come across as woefully out of touch – White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, for example, pooh-poohed the issue of empty shelves as a “high class” problem earlier this week, eliciting criticism from both Left and Right. And Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been quietly vacationing on paternity leave since mid-August, leaving the country without even a semblance of logistical oversight as the cargo clog shows no signs of dissipating.
Labor shortages are being felt far beyond the US, though often for similar reasons. In Italy, thousands of protesters turned out to block cargo ships from unloading their bounty earlier this week. The demonstrators were outraged over the country’s adoption of a mandatory vax-to-work policy similar to that threatened by the Biden administration. And the UK government has begged lorry drivers to return to work, even luring foreign drivers in with temporary visas as the country frets over its own empty shelves issues.
Australian ‘truckies’ have united with other unions to exert pressure on the government, which has kept cities like Melbourne under lockdown for months despite vanishingly few reported cases of Covid-19. The government was already floating policies like ‘no jab, no job’ over a year ago and has led the way in leveraging the pandemic to turn Five Eyes ‘democracies’ into police states.
https://www.rt.com/usa/537637-supply-chain-covid-unvaccinated-biden/
2 thoughts on “US Treasury deputy sec warns unvaxxed Americans that shortages will continue until EVERYONE is jabbed”
How desperate can they get?!! Now we’re being blamed for supply shortages and for high prices. They want the ‘vaxxed’ to hate us and to resent us.
The bigger their lies, the stronger we get.
.
As we expect they will ramp up and totally commit, it is the NWO by the way..!!
So, as this faux pandemic is crumbling their own numerology surrounding the entire charade is hardly the level of what a pandemic would be.
They are somehow trying to turn the whole op into a psychological war to pit sides (other than them) against each other!
It ain’t working and now you see the infrastructure falling as high level professionals, Pilots, et al, are standing their ground, as good as it is, this whole criminal corporate system MUST be eradicated and we the people MUST rise and restore our nations peoples laws…
There really is no other options and we can’t negotiate with terrorist, which is what this scum and the rest of the cabal are, no equivocation whatsoever, easily demonstrated.
Like the PCR test, is Not a test and The Vaccines are Not vaccines…this is exposed and for any fool to continue falling for the propaganda lie, they are willingly doing so.
All they are left with now is A) distribute a real virulent biological weapon and blame it on the Unvaxxed….(likely, but this will get them too).
B) Go full Nazi/Stasi and declare a Medical martial Law (militarized) at all businesses, restaurants everywhere in the public commons; door to door forced vaxxes etc ( this ends in total armed resistance very badly for them) my preferred choice, if we intent to keep waiting for their next hand to drop!!!
C) and this could go hand in hand with the above, start foreign War, large scale, staged terror, internal false flags up the ying yang (blamed on white Unvaxxed Militias of course)!
I’m sure many other scenarios and combinations could be devised and is on the table for this NWO scum…!
From tyranny light, to hard core in your face fascist/communism (the proper definition for this global crime syndicate) It will all happen very fast…..
Stay ready, prepped and mentally focused!
The entire media machine is 100% Propaganda at this point…..and they will all be brought to justice one day for their participation in this crime.
Can’t wait to see our local little pretty teleprompter readers on trial for their lives sitting their shaking awaiting the verdict after a new Nuremberg style peoples trials…!
First we have to earn that though with honorable bloodshed, mostly the enemies I trust
Long live The bill of rights, all true American Nationals and The Trenches, where There is truthful light and honor and hope for a free future…….