US Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund Established in 1934 and its History – Part (1)

March 22, 2021

The US government is now and has been for some time, little more than middle management in a worldwide organized crime conspiracy. The proof is before you and why you should watch all Six videos: It is impossible to understand the world today without knowing what the ESF is and what it has been doing. Officially in charge of defending the dollar, the ESF is the government agency that controls the New York Fed, runs the CIA’s black budget, and is the architect of the world’s monetary system (IMF, World Bank, etc). ESF financing (through the OSS and then the CIA) built up the worldwide propaganda network which has so badly distorted history today (including erasing awareness of its existence from popular consciousness).

It has been directly involved in virtually every major US fraud/scandal since its creation in 1934: the London gold pool, the Kennedy assassinations, Iran-Contra, CIA drug trafficking, HIV, and worse… (showing “they’ violated the Authority of “The God’s Document” before 1949 and/or after 1949.)