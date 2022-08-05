US Warns of Surge in ‘Anti-American Violence’ After Al-Qaeda Leader Al-Zawahiri’s Killing

The alert counseled Americans abroad to check the State Department site for travel advisories, watch local news for updates and stay connected to US embassies and consulates in the destination country.

The State Department has not yet commented on the alert, which came 24 hours after President Joe Biden announced that last Saturday, the US “successfully concluded an air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed” a-l-Zawahiri.

POTUS also stressed that the success of the counterterrorism operation ensures that Afghanistan will “never again … become a terrorist safe haven because [Zawahiri] is gone.”

He descried the al-Qaeda leader as a person, who “carved a trail of murder and violence against American citizens, American service members, American diplomats, and American interests.”

The 71-year-old al-Zawahiri took over al-Qaeda after the death of Bin Laden in 2011. The two jointly plotted the 9/11 terrorist attacks that occurred in 2001, claiming the lives of almost 3,000 people.