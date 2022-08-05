US Warns of Surge in ‘Anti-American Violence’ After Al-Qaeda Leader Al-Zawahiri’s Killing

Late last week, al-Qaeda* leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a counter-terrorism operation carried out by the CIA in the Afghan capital Kabul. US President Joe Biden dubbed al-Zawahiri a person who “carved a trail of murder and violence against American citizens.”
The alert released on Tuesday night reads that “current information suggests that terrorist organizations continue to plan terrorist attacks against US interests in multiple regions across the globe.”
According to the document, “these attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings, and bombings.”
The alert counseled Americans abroad to check the State Department site for travel advisories, watch local news for updates and stay connected to US embassies and consulates in the destination country.
The State Department has not yet commented on the alert, which came 24 hours after President Joe Biden announced that last Saturday, the US “successfully concluded an air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed” a-l-Zawahiri.
He descried the al-Qaeda leader as a person, who “carved a trail of murder and violence against American citizens, American service members, American diplomats, and American interests.”
The 71-year-old al-Zawahiri took over al-Qaeda after the death of Bin Laden in 2011. The two jointly plotted the 9/11 terrorist attacks that occurred in 2001, claiming the lives of almost 3,000 people.
*a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
