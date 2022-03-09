USA Poison Control Issues Warning About Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests


ᎠᕱggꂅᏒ
Mar 8, 2022As homes across the country receive the free at-home COVID-19 antigen tests, a new warning is being issued about a potential HAZARD.

One thought on “USA Poison Control Issues Warning About Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests

  1. I know people who test at home several times a week. It’s becoming routine for them, like the brushing of teeth. I do not see them very often, but when I do, I think to myself, ‘Here comes a programmable one.’

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*