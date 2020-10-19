Posted: October 19, 2020 Categories: Videos Use This ONE Line From the Horses Mouth To Wake ANYONE Up TMFproductions Sep 6, 2020 PDF https://decentbooks.com/pdf-epub-covi… Reference https://youtu.be/SxftwYHus8o Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Use This ONE Line From the Horses Mouth To Wake ANYONE Up”
“Everything other than working was forbidden: walking in the streets, having fun, singing, dancing, getting together, everything was forbidden…”
— Orwell, 1984
It’s been nine months. Those still wearing a mask aren’t going to wake up