Used covid-laden masks, gloves & wipes EVERYWHERE





freedommv1

Apr 11, 2020

Has anyone else seen an extreme plethora of soiled, used, & purportedly COVID-19 contaminated gloves, masks & wipes littering every parking lot & shopping center you go to? Yikes. Supposedly all these items are to keep people healthy & safe, yet they discard them where they stand. I really feel like society has descended into madness.