Utah Lawmaker Who Pushed for Forensic Audit Resigns Following Attacks on His Wife and Family

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

In June Utah state Rep. Steve Christiansen visited the Arizona forensic audit center in Phoenix, Arizona. Christiansen was in Arizona on the basis of preserving election integrity in Utah.

Gateway Pundit reporter Jordan Conradson spoke with Rep. Christiansen at the time. President Trump won Utah by 20 points in the 2020 election.

On Thursday Rep. Christiansen resigned from the Utah legislature following recent attacks on his wife and family.

Yahoo reported:

Utah Rep. Steve Christiansen abruptly resigned from the state legislature on Thursday evening, writing obliquely to colleagues that the decision was motivated by “attacks” on his family after he pushed for an audit of the 2020 election results, despite no proof of fraud. “While I expected, unfortunately, to be to be personally maligned and ridiculed as a public servant, I did not expect to see individuals attack my wife as they have, nor to see the significance of the impact of those attacks on her and our family. Primarily for that reason, it has become necessary to ‘pause,’ ” Christiansen, 60, wrote in the letter sent to the Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives. The Republican — who has served in the legislature since January 2020 — further used the letter to resign from his position at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, writing, “I do not wish to infer that my views represent those of [the church.] I therefore believe it is best to retire from Church employment to avoid potential misunderstandings.” According to his LinkedIn page, Christiansen served as director of Presiding Bishopric Projects at the church.

Gateway Pundit