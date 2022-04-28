Utah nurses try to hide case of fully vaccinated patient coughing up massive fibrous clot from one of his lungs

Natural News – by Arsenio Toledo

A group of intensive care unit nurses in Utah has tried to cover up the fact that one of their patients who is fully vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is coughing up fibrous clots from one of his lungs.

This was according to Dr. Jane Ruby, who spoke about the incident on the April 25 episode of her show, the “Dr. Jane Ruby Show,” on the Stew Peters Network. Ruby got the information from “Tracy,” an individual from her Telegram channel who indicated that she was a nurse in a hospital in Utah.

According to Tracy, one of her colleagues shared with her a photograph of a fibrous-looking clot that was coughed up by a 32-year-old patient in the hospital’s ICU. The patient, an otherwise healthy man, is fully vaccinated.

Ruby did her due diligence as a researcher and vetted Tracy and the information she gave her. She came to the conclusion that this information is accurate.

Upon further questioning, Ruby also found out that the nurses assigned to the patient initially dismissed their case because they claimed the clots were due to his use of electronic cigarettes.

“I’ve never seen anything like this related to vaping,” commented Ruby, who herself is a veteran practitioner of medicine. “Now it could be, but I’ve just never seen it, and you would think that vaping patients were coming in and coughing up or extruding clots like this [all the time].”

According to Ruby, the picture of the clot sent to her by the nurse whistleblower resembled the white fibrous clots pulled from the bodies of patients who died due to COVID-19 vaccine complications.

Dead bodies of fully vaccinated have the same fibrous clots

These fibrous clots pulled from dead bodies were first discovered by Richard Hirschman, a board-certified embalmer with over 20 years of experience handling cadavers.

According to Hirschman, he first started noticing odd-looking fibrous blood clots in 2021. By January of this year, around 65 percent of the cadavers of fully vaccinated individuals he examined exhibited these same fibrous clots.

In an interview with Ruby back in January, Hirschman described the fibrous clots as filling the cadaver’s blood vessels and making it difficult for him to do his job properly.

“When I do the embalming, I have to go into the vein. And in order [to complete] the embalming process, I have to allow blood to be drained. So I actually pulled this huge, long clot – fibrous-looking clot – out prior to an embalming,” said Hirschman.

“Typically, a blood clot is smooth. It’s blood that has coagulated together. But when you squeeze it, or touch it or try to pick it up, it generally falls apart. You can almost squeeze it between your fingers and get it back to blood again. But this white fibrous stuff is strong. It’s not weak at all. You can manipulate it, it’s very pliable. It’s not hard; it is not normal. I don’t know how anybody can live with something like this inside of them.”

The first time Hirschman saw one of these clots, it was from a fully vaccinated individual who contracted COVID-19 anyway. The individual had to be hospitalized and was later released a few days later after testing negative. The person died a few days later “probably because he was full of blood clots,” remarked Hirschman.

Hirschman consulted his colleagues and found out that they have all seen these kinds of fibrous clots but had chosen to remain quiet. “I hope that more people do come forward in my field,” he said.

