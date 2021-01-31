Utility Will Pay $2.2B for California Wildfire

California wildfires have been blamed on Climate Change, poor forest management, downed power lines, and increasing levels of Electromagnetic Radiation making trees and plants more fire prone (see 1, 2).

Southern California Edison has admitted no fault for a 2018 wildfire but has agreed to settle insurance claims anyway.

Utility to pay $2B settlement in deadly 2018 California fire LOS ANGELES — Southern California Edison will pay $2.2 billion to settle insurance claims from a deadly, destructive wildfire sparked by its equipment in 2018, the utility announced Monday. Edison, which acknowledged no wrongdoing, said the agreement covers all claims in pending lawsuits from insurance companies related to the Woolsey fire, which blackened 151 square miles (391 square kilometers) of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Three people died in the November 2018 fire, and more than 1,600 homes and other buildings were destroyed. In addition, Edison said it has finalized settlements from the December 2017 Thomas fire and mudslides a month later on land that burned. “We have made another significant step toward resolving pending wildfire-related litigation,” Edison CEO Pedro Pizarro said in the statement. Total expected losses for the 2017 and 2018 events are estimated to be $4.6 billion, the utility statement said. “The settlement was fair to all and consistent with prior cases against Edison and other utilities,” Craig Simon, co-lead counsel for the insurance companies, said in a statement to the Ventura County Star. Investigations determined Edison equipment sparked both the Woolsey and Thomas fires. In recent years, utility equipment has been blamed for multiple wildfires across the state.

The state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, was forced into bankruptcy in 2019 after facing liability for devastating blazes in Northern California.

We may never know if or how much utility “Smart” Meters have contributed to California wildfires. There have been reports, though, about them catching fire and exploding in the Golden State.

“Smart” Meters – electric, gas, and water – are expensive, unnecessary, and plagued with problems in addition to fires and explosions. Measurement errors continue to be reported after installation (see 1, 2, 3). Health issues in people and animals continue to be reported too (see 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10). 57% of American utility customers have “Smart” Meters and more are being deployment despite all of their problems. Due to public pressure, some utilities allow customers to “opt out”.

Free online documentary, Take Back Your Power reveals more “Smart” Meter awfulness. Opposition to these devices is worldwide.

