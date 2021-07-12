UVa’s George Rogers Clark statue to begin coming down Sunday

The removal is expected to cost about $400,000, officials said at a June Board of Visitors meeting . Once the statue has left the location, the university will discuss with students and members of American Indian tribes and the Indigenous community about what should replace it.

The statue of the Revolutionary War general has stood on UVa land for a century, but a push for racial equity and efforts by student leaders are forcing its removal. UVa leaders in 1921 actively lobbied McIntire, a wealthy Charlottesville philanthropist, for a statue of Robert E. Lee, but settled for Clark.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the statue has been vandalized over the years, including a failed attempt to decapitate Clark’s cast-bronze likeness.

The issue goes beyond the portrayal of American Indians, say those who wish to remove it. It goes to Clark himself and the era in which the statue was designed and built.

Clark was born in Albemarle County in 1752, an older brother of William Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition. He was named a brigadier general in 1781 by then-Virginia Gov. Thomas Jefferson and was the highest ranking American military officer on the northwestern frontier during the Revolutionary War.

Clark led a militia — settlers, farmers and citizens who were not regular soldiers — that fought in Kentucky and Ohio against the British and their Native American allies during the war. His success against the British won him the moniker “Conqueror of the Northwest,” which is etched in the granite base of the UVa statue.

After the war, Clark remained on the frontier and led militias against Native American tribes in an effort to secure land for the expanding country and negotiate treaties to gain more land for settlers.

Opponents of the statue note that McIntire’s gifts were planned, designed and erected as Virginia debated and passed racial purity laws and formalized in law racial segregation, including banning mixed-race marriages.

“When I was considering attending UVa, we walked around Charlottesville, and when we walked by the statue, I stopped and backed up,” Zac Russell, a UVa undergraduate and citizen of the Cherokee Nation, told The Daily Progress in 2020. “I was in shock. It was the most blatantly racist statue I had ever seen. People had put up a statue blatantly depicting the killing of Native Americans.”