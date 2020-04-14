Loved the V for Vendetta graphic posted here the other day. I made some masks from them.
Here in Hawaii we can’t get into any store now without a mask. Ridiculous, insane and completely illegal. But for now, it’s mask up or don’t buy any goods or food.
2 thoughts on “V for Vendetta face masks”
Very cool! How did you transpose the face onto the fabric?
Can’t go into a store without a mask? Terrible! Around here, masks are strictly voluntary and pretty much the whole “shelter in place” thing is as well. I really hate that you have to put up with this crapola, Annette!