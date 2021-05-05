Vaccinated people to be PCR tested at 28 cycles

New American CDC document shows PCR tests ‘only’ for vaccinated people will use a 28 cycle threshold. American CDC uses a 40+ cycle threshold to inflate #of Covid-19 cases and fear based on ‘presumption’ not deaths. 40+ cycles also used in Canada. A 40 cycle threshold produces a 97% false positive rate.

Lowering the PCR cycle threshold for vaccinated people is massive fraud to make it look like the vaccines are working, predicted by many freedom activists.



“More fraud. Test the unvaccinated at 43-45 cycles = 96.5% FALSE positives. But now they will test VACCINATED people at 28 cycles and poof! The vaccine magically works because the false positives come down. Really? Born yesterday but very early in a.m.” Rocco Galati

https://twitter.com/roccogalatilaw/status/1388227807994683393\

