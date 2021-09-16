Vaccination Numbers Still Trending Down Despite Biden’s Mandates, CDC Dashboard Suggests

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

America’s daily covid vaccination numbers are still trending down despite the Biden regime’s mandates, preliminary numbers from the CDC suggest.

Marty Makary, a John Hopkins physician and editor of Medpage Today, threw a fit about it Monday on Twitter:

Was hoping not to see this. Since the vax mandate announcement, vaccination rates are down. So far the the buzz of a requirement is not helping the cause. While well-intended, we have to consider to real-world perception of mandates and how it may polarize some. Carrot>>Stick?? pic.twitter.com/648F9kREoZ — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) September 13, 2021

You can see on the latest CDC chart that the trend is still downward.

“Bars shown in the darker blue shade represent the most recent five days of reporting where the number of vaccine administrations might be impacted the most due to delays in reporting,” the CDC notes on their website. “All reported numbers might change over time as historical data are reported to CDC.”

We’ll still have to wait and see how the numbers shift as the cutoff dates for the mandates actually come into effect but it certainly appears like Americans are not being intimidated by the Biden regime’s threats.

