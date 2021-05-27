Vaccine Animal Trials Reveal Threat To Life In The Womb

Operation Rescue – by Bud Shaver

Albuquerque, New Mexico- Newly obtained data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), website shows that unborn children in the womb continue to be adversely affected by COVID 19 vaccines at an alarming rate. Abortion Free New Mexico has also received expert analysis on the animal trials (published by the European Medicines Agency) for these vaccines that confirm what VAERS reports indicate, that these vaccines are harmful and toxic to unborn babies.

Abortion Free New Mexico has previously reported that none of the COVID 19 vaccines have been approved for pregnant women and are being distributed without full approval from the FDA on an emergency approval basis. In addition, all four of the vaccines currently being distributed are produced and/or tested with cell lines that originated from an aborted child.

As of May 22, 2021, there are a total of 283 adverse reports in VAERS where the symptom is either “spontaneous abortion” or “fetal death”. Of these, 9.54% are attributed to J&J/Janssen, 36.75% to Moderna and 53.71% to Pfizer BioNTech. These cases can be seen in the chart below based on time from vaccination to pregnancy loss. These events are occurring very close to the time of vaccination, and subsequently falling off as time progresses. This is highly suggestive of a causative link between the vaccination and the adverse event. In fact, nearly 30% of these events occurred within 0-2 days after vaccination.

Read the rest here: Operation Rescue