Vaccine Efficacy Drops From 100% to 20% Effective, FAUCISM Coming To An End?

Red Voice Media – by Zach Heilman

Some people call Tony Fauci Doctor Flip Flops.

Others call him Doctor Fraudci.

One thing is for sure. He’s repeatedly changed his position on ‘the science,’ whether it’s on masks, lockdowns, social distancing, etc., he hasn’t been consistent in his stances on those things.

This amazing little clip of him and a bunch of different headlines put out by Big Media show how the ‘vaccine efficacy’ narrative has shifted.

