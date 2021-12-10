Vaccine expert warns the unvaccinated to never take COVID vaccines

Natural News – by Arsenio Toledo

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, a renowned vaccine expert, virologist and former senior officer of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, urged those who have not taken the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to “stay unvaccinated” if they want to protect their innate immune systems.

Vanden Bossche broadcast this message in the form of a video that was released on Nov. 20 to coincide with a large rally in Vienna, Austria opposing the country’s latest round of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Never, ever allow anything, or anybody, to interfere or suppress your innate immune system,” said Vanden Bossche. He said that a person’s natural immune system is the first line of defense against any kind of disease, including COVID-19.

Vanden Bossche warned that the “antibodies” produced by the COVID-19 vaccines suppress a person’s natural immunity, and they “cannot substitute for it” since these “antibodies,” if they actually provide any kind of protection against infection or transmission, do not last very long.

Because of this, Vanden Bossche warned people against trusting the rhetoric that all of society will be protected as long as enough people get vaccinated. The vaccines “do not contribute to herd immunity,” he said.

“For God’s sake, stay unvaccinated. They should stay unvaccinated,” said Vanden Bossche. He advised the unvaccinated to continue taking care of their natural immunities by taking care of their health. “If you do this and you are unvaccinated, you will be spared from severe disease without any vaccine. On the contrary, the vaccine would do the opposite.”

Those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19, such as the elderly, those with compromised immune systems or who have comorbidities, are advised to be careful about who they come into close contact with.

“This is not to discriminate against the vaccines, but the unvaccinated should especially avoid contact with vaccinated at this point in time,” he said.

Vanden Bossche also warned against giving the experimental and deadly COVID-19 vaccines to children. He called this action “an absolute no-go”

He said that research shows the immune systems of children can easily be suppressed by the “antibodies” provided by the COVID-19 vaccines since “their antibodies are so young and so naive that they can easily be outcompeted by vaccinal antibodies.”

Because the vaccines suppress the immune systems of children, it could expose them to even more diseases and “could even lead to autoimmune diseases.”

Vanden Bossche: Health systems are on the verge of collapse

In his video message to Austrian protesters, Vanden Bossche warned that the world’s health systems are on the verge of collapse. He also expressed a lot of concern for the people who got vaccinated either through ignorance or through coercion.

“We need to help them as much as we can because they will need extensive treatment in many cases,” he said. In his research, Vanden Bossche has already observed a large percentage of fully vaccinated individuals getting hospitalized – and this number is increasing steadily.

“Whereas, more and more, with the training of the innate immune system, with more exposure to the virus, more and more non-vaccinated people get protected,” he said.

“This will lead inevitably – and I am not a doomsday preacher – but this will inevitably lead to a collapse of our health system. It cannot be otherwise.”

He encouraged the unvaccinated Austrians to continue fighting for their health. If they remain unvaccinated, the government’s other COVID-19 measures will not be sustainable. The lockdown measures cannot last “for a long time,” he said.

He told unvaccinated Austrians to “stay calm,” and shared a German proverb that translates in English to: “Strength is found in serenity.”

Sources include:

GlobalResearch.ca

TheBurningPlatform.com

LifeSiteNews.com

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-09-vaccine-expert-says-never-take-covid-vaccines.html