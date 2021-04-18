Vaccine mix-up at North Carolina Walgreens results in saline injections instead of COVID treatment

What’s more, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been temporarily suspended in the U.S. over reports of blood clots. Some countries in Europe stopped the AstraZeneca vaccines — which have not been authorized in the U.S. — for the same reason. Health officials continued to research the side effect while emphasizing just how rare the clots have been.

https://www.nydailynews.com/coronavirus/ny-covid-vaccine-mixup-caolina-walgreens-20210417-miz5ssyo5feqpdcc3bhcbxsbma-story.html