Vaccine Scandal Rocks West Point

CD Media

CDMedia has been approached by a group of parents terrified about what is happening to their children at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Cadets are being threatened with solitary confinement, separation from the Academy, essential training is being refused, and they are facing daily direct pressure from senior officers at the institution if they do not take the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine.

The Covid-19 vaccines are experimental and no one can be forced to take them. They are voluntary per the Center for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration.

Apparently, this means nothing to West Point officials who are essentially forcing cadets to take these experimental drugs or be expelled.

Over 700 cadets initially refused to vaccinate but that number has now dwindled to below 100. Direct pressure by senior officials at the institution is ramping up daily.

Parents of these remaining holdouts are terrified and are hiring legal counsel, banding together to fight this perceived criminal behavior by those in power over their children.

Pressure is being applied in spite of the fact that information is now being released the vaccines have caused at least 4,400 deaths in the U.S, and numerous medical problems including blood clots. Dr. Anthony Fauci has been caught repeatedly lying about Covid-19, as well as mask mandates. CDMedia will be reporting more on this in a follow-on article shortly.

Cadets have been told the FDA is not moving fast enough to approve the vaccine but officials are pressuring cadets anyway, saying the U.S. Army may move to force all to vaccinate.

Those that were not vaccinated are forced to wear masks, which medically and publicly mark them in the Corps of Cadets which is against HIPAA. This is another form of pressure.

Evidence has shown that young people have almost zero chance from dying of Covid, and rarely have severe reactions to the man-made disease.

