Vaccine ‘sickout’ spreads to AMTRAK…

Trains 465 and 416 departing on 10/10 are canceled due to unforeseen crew issues. Alternate transportation will be provided.
— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) October 10, 2021
Amtrak announced it will require nearly all of its 18,000 employees be fully Vaccinated by Nov. 22. Multiple sources are reporting that train crews have now joined the protest started by Air Traffic Controllers and Southwest pilots and employees. Rumors that American Airlines pilots are next.
#GoingGalt
First Southwest & FAA
Now Amtrak & I hear American Air coming up
Let the statists run their own country
Oh that's right
They can'thttps://t.co/4PaXOHxVMB
— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 10, 2021
Airlines and Amtrak pushing back against unconstitutional and unethical mandates
YOU LOVE TO SEE IT!
— Oliver Cantin (@oliviercantin) October 10, 2021
Amtrak crews getting involved
— Jack Posobiec ☦️ (@JackPosobiec) October 10, 2021