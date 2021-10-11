Vaccine ‘sickout’ spreads to AMTRAK…

Amtrak announced it will require nearly all of its 18,000 employees be fully Vaccinated by Nov. 22. Multiple sources are reporting that train crews have now joined the protest started by Air Traffic Controllers and Southwest pilots and employees.  Rumors that American Airlines pilots are next.

