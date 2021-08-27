3 thoughts on “Vaccine soldiers in baby show!

  2. These fckers will not stop

    Every dink is brainwashed around you

    I sure hope more wake up before the SHTF
    Because currently the pile would be way to high

    Reply

    1. Even some old cartoons and movies have been edited to have chemtrails in them as if it were normal.
      Propaganda at its finest.

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*