Published on 24 Aug 2021
How to brainwash babies and even kids in softer way on jabbos 😱🤦♀️
To the parents: would you want your kids to learn from that show on how effective and safe jabbos are?
3 thoughts on “Vaccine soldiers in baby show!”
1, 2, 3, 4, 5G. Now we’re ready to go!
Get your nano-bot-soldier shot, and then start digging your hole!
These fckers will not stop
Every dink is brainwashed around you
I sure hope more wake up before the SHTF
Because currently the pile would be way to high
Even some old cartoons and movies have been edited to have chemtrails in them as if it were normal.
Propaganda at its finest.