Aug 23, 2021
Repost of original video by LAFD Captain Cristian Granucci, 31 year veteran, on Telegram app. August 23, 2021, 12:11 a.m. Medical tyranny strikes Los Angeles City Fire Department. A gut-wrenching soliloquy and call to action opposing vaccine apartheid in America.
8 thoughts on “Vaccine tyranny: Done being silent.”
The psychopaths pushing the mass population reduction keep using the narrative that the ‘vaccines’ will only work if everyone takes them (depsite the fact that Covid19 is a lie). They are right, it won’t kill enough people if they don’t get the lethal injections in enough arms.
The same truth applies here. The medical tyranny won’t end until enough people say “NO!” and stand their ground. Tyrants have no restraint, they enjoy making life a living hell.
The same truth applies to the Bill of Rights and the Common Law Courts. Until enough people stand up and enforce it, we will continue to live under tyranny and the Administrative Admiralty courts. The war is here, pick your side and fight like hell!
At some point here people are going to gather, it maybe it will be good time to have a “bullhorn” to give a crash course in the bill of rights and common courts or for hangings and burning?
We’re long past the “bullhorn” remedy. The second article is all that is left to save this country. Every treasonous bastard must be eliminated. Just like weeds in a garden, if you don’t pull out the roots, they will just regrow.
Saw a headline last night that supposedly the city of LA is now going after this dude because of the video.
Wait until the day you see the panic and fear in the eyes of those that just had to have this shot , to find out they are all dead men walking
Soon they won’t be able to just brush it off as “ well Johnny was 68 and he had some health issues “ when all their like minded fools are dropping all around them
Yes, stupidity has it’s price.. These idiots will sure be surprised when they learn that they have been screwed…
I understand your plan B. I’m here to tell you plan C is the one you need
This guy is a f-king idiot. He retained a lawyer and “He’s a real shark”.
I’ll tell you what is going to happen to this stupid son of a bitch and the rest of the stupid sons of bitches and their corporate collective. They are going to find it is their blood in the water when the “shark” attacks.