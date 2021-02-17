Vaccines Damage Brain, said Neurologist Andrew Moulden MD, Martyred in 2013

Henry Makow

Andrew Moulden should have been awarded a Nobel Prize for showing how the “healthcare industry” is poisoning the general population with vaccines. He showed how vaccines were responsible for causing “microscopic strokes” by limiting the flow of oxygen in the bloodstream reaching capillaries.

In his 2009 interview on vactruth.com, Moulden stated: “I have now conclusively shown that ALL vaccines, from infancy to geriatric, are causing the exact same brain damages irrespective of what disease or disorder comes out. The damages are specific to end vascular “mini-strokes” that are beneath the resolution of our neuro-imaging, but measurable in a before/after vaccination protocol. They are also directly measurable in real time – however, this involves techniques and technology I have not disclosed to the public as yet.”

AND “The evidence is now self-evident. All you have to do now is receive the education you need to appreciate and see what is before your very eyes – layperson and Doctor.”