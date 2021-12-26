Vaccines Do Not Stop COVID-19 Spread as Governments Claim: Legal Advocacy Group

Epoch Times – by Andrew Chen

Vaccines are not as effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19 as governments have claimed them to be, an analysis of government narratives conducted by a constitutional rights group shows.

The report (pdf), published Tuesday by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, found that claims made by government leaders that mandatory vaccination will reduce or stop the spread of COVID-19 are not supported by either medical science or real-life experience in the countries that have achieved the highest level of vaccination.

“Unfortunately, and contrary to government-led narratives and media coverage in both Canada and the U.S., the evidence strongly suggests vaccinations do not stop the spread of Covid—not the original strains, and not the later Delta and Omicron variants,” the Justice Centre said.

In its analysis, the legal advocacy group compared government-led narrative and what authoritative health agencies say about vaccine effectiveness in stopping the spread of the coronavirus with the actual situation in “heavily vaccinated communities,” including Israel, the United Kingdom, the U.S. state of Vermont, Gibraltar, and Sweden.

“We conclude that whatever value vaccines may have in reducing hospitalization and mortality, they do not ‘work’ with the thoroughness government leaders claim, and certainly not to the degree that mandatory enforcement or vaccine passports could ever be justified in Canada as a reasonable limitation upon individual rights to bodily autonomy and Charter freedoms,” the Justice Centre said.

Goal of Vaccines Redefined

The Justice Centre said that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) change of definition of a “vaccine” in September has effectively switched its goal from producing “immunity” to merely providing “protection” against an infectious disease.

According to the CDC website, “vaccination” is now defined as “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection from a specific disease.”

In response to social media controversies following the revised definition, the CDC said the previous definitions could have been interpreted to mean that vaccines were 100 percent effective, which “has never been the case for any vaccine.”

The Justice Centre also found many government-led narratives and health policies to be socially divisive.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden repeated the narrative that vaccines work, both leaders have introduced restrictions requiring employers to enforce mandatory COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

“With these actions, Prime Minister Trudeau and President Biden have separated Canadians and Americans into two groups: those who can fully participate in society and those who, having been first excluded from events and restaurants, can now be barred from earning a living, often in employment they have enjoyed for decades,” the Justice Centre said.

Evidence of Reinfection

Public enthusiasm for mass vaccination stemmed from the concept of “herd immunity,” which means that when enough people within a society become immune to a disease, it becomes harder for an infected individual to spread the virus.

However, the Justice Centre noted that real-world evidence shows that even in heavily vaccinated communities around the world, fully vaccinated people continue to contract and die from COVID-19.

One of the most notable examples is Israel, which was the first country in the world to have the majority of its citizens fully vaccinated. However, cases started to surge in June 2021, and over 13,000 fully vaccinated individuals had breakthrough infections between July 11 and July 31, 2021.

“To date, no government has presented the public with evidence to support its repeated and fear-filled propaganda message that the Covid vaccine stops the spread of Covid,” the Justice Centre said.

“In a free and democratic society, an ineffective policy of mandatory vaccination and vaccine passports to participate in normal society, deliberately excluding unvaccinated Canadians from civil society, cannot be justified as a reasonable limitation upon Charter rights and freedoms.”

Epoch Times