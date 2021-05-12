The law is clear. An experimental vaccine cannot be mandated. We want you to be armed with resources to advocate for yourself and your loved ones. Here is a letter template to utilize related to your employer or school attempting to mandate the Covid-19 experimental vaccine candidates. Please edit the portion in red, specific to you, and distribute. Send to principals, superintendents, department of education officials, managers, corporate officers, etc. Put everyone on notice! Send on your own or unite with others’ signatures in support of your movement. Informed and united people are truly the greatest threat to tyranny!
Find the forms here: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/legal/vaccines-the-law
3 thoughts on “Vaccines & The Law”
Isn’t this odd?
Do you guys also know this is a violation of the Bill of Rights?
This is like a petition drive telling them, “We know what you are doing and now you have to stop.”
Sure a lot safer than just blowing the criminal mother f-kers away.
Anyway, good luck with it.
“Informed and united people are truly the greatest threat to tyranny!”
Looks like they missed the most important part there! The part that really matters! The part that is the actual means by which you deal with the tyranny not just “threaten” it! You know what it is… ARMED! ARMED! ARMED!
The people of Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand & even Canada can be “informed and united” to the teeth but that doesn’t “threaten” tyranny ‘cos if you ain’t got anything to back it up with (and the will to use it) then you ain’t gonna be removing the actual problem anytime soon AND it just gets worse day by day!
‘An experimental vaccine cannot be mandated.’ Meaning what, approved vaccines can? BS!