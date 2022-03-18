VAERS Data Reveals The CDC Knew In January 2021 That Vaccines Were Unsafe, But Said NOTHING

EnVolve

The data was in public view in January 2021 that the vaccines were too unsafe for use in humans. By February, it was even more obvious. To this day, the CDC has never acknowledged this safety signal.

Remember Sgt. Schultz on Hogan’s Heroes? “I know nothing, nothing!” was his iconic line (see the video for the 3 second clip of this; see this video for a 30 sec clip).

Why is this relevant today? Because this is exactly how the CDC and FDA react when they see a safety signal. It is almost “as if” they had all been trained by Sgt. Schultz himself.

This morning I wondered to myself, “How early did they know?”

To find out, I did a few queries on the VAERS system.

It turns out that they knew in January 2021, as soon as the vaccines rolled out it was unsafe and they didn’t tell anyone.

And by February 2021, it was even more obvious. The data was in plain sight the entire time. It was in the primary database they look at for spotting safety signals: VAERS. It couldn’t have been more obvious. This is the database they were watching like a hawk. They said that.

And there is no way to sugar coat this data. There is no way to explain away this data.

So what they did is they pretended it didn’t exist and they said nothing, nothing. Just like Sergeant Schultz taught them.

And you couldn’t even bring any of this to their attention. I tried desperately to reach out to Steven A. Anderson at the FDA who said on video that he was the top safety signals guy at the FDA and he refused to acknowledge all of my calls and emails when I tried to bring the safety data to his attention. He just ignored me. He still does today. He’s about as corrupt as they get.

The VAERS data that was in plain sight in January

Here’s the VAERS data from January for US States only for just one life threatening symptom: pulmonary embolism (PE). PE is a blood clot affecting the blood supply to your lungs; it is like a heart attack on your lungs. If the blood supply is cut off, your lungs die and if your lungs die, you die. It’s that simple. You don’t need to be a doctor to understand how serious this is.

The rest is here: https://en-volve.com/2022/03/18/vaers-data-reveals-the-cdc-knew-in-january-2021-that-vaccines-were-unsafe-but-said-nothing/