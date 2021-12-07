Vandals defaced tunnels near Idaho’s Anne Frank memorial with anti-Semitic graffiti, including swastikas, police say

CNN

As millions of Jewish people across the country celebrate Hanukkah, police say vandals painted anti-Semitic messages and symbols in tunnels near Idaho’s Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial on Friday.

Law enforcement officials are looking for whoever is responsible for the vandalism along the Greenbelt in Boise, the Boise Police Department (BPD) said on Twitter.

“We recognize the significance of this being the last Saturday of Hanukkah and we are reaching out to Jewish leaders in our community to let them know we will not stand for such hateful and abhorrent behavior in our city,” BPD Chief Ryan Lee said on the department’s Twitter page.

The graffiti included anti-Semitic messaging targeting Jews, messages of hate against minority groups and symbols including swastikas, Lee told CNN affiliate KIVI. A swastika is the centerpiece of the Nazi flag and is synonymous with anti-Semitism.

