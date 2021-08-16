Vax Pass Hits Canada: Tens of Thousands March in Montreal Against Vaccine Passports Ahead of Sept. 1 Rollout

Gateway Pundit – by Julian Conradson

Our neighbors to the north have finally had enough and are taking a stand against the radical tyrants who have restricted their freedoms throughout the past year.

Thousands of outraged citizens gathered in the streets of Montreal on Saturday to protest the coming implementation of a vaccine passport system that is set to rollout on September first. The mandatory papers will control individual access in a multitude of settings, such as events, bars, restaurants and gyms in an effort to force people into taking the experimental jab.

Protesters held signs that said “NO Vaccine Passports” as they chanted for their freedom. Even a few Trump flags made an appearance in the massive crowd.

The State-sponsored fake news hacks at Montreal Gazette claimed this was a crowd of “hundreds,” but the view from videos on the ground say it all.

Anybody wanna take a guess how many people? pic.twitter.com/dIS1tfudbU — WorldWideNews24 (XII) (@News24Wide) August 14, 2021

Protesters were demanding that the government immediately hold an emergency public debate to reverse the Soviet-style mandate because it is discriminatory and infringes on their civil rights.

Unsurprisingly, officials did not grant their requests, citing the emergency powers that have enabled them to commit these gross violations of liberty since the start of the pandemic.

They fear an open discussion because it would potentially fuel ‘dangerous conspiracy theories.’

According to them, noticing that the majority of new cases are among the vaccinated is akin to believing in lizard people.

Premier Francois Legault has rejected the idea of a debate, saying it would expose Quebecers to inaccurate, dangerous conspiracy theories about vaccines.

Instead of listening to citizens, the liberal-dominated government is expected to put even more restrictions in place as new Covid variants continue to spread across Canada. Canadian Prime Minister, Justin ‘blackface’ Trudeau, just announced that all federal employees, as well as any travelers on planes, trains, or ships, must be fully vaccinated by the Fall.

Canadians are planning to protest until the government makes changes and allows a public forum and they know these tyrants won’t give up their newfound authority without a fight.

Canada is just the latest country to experience a massive uprising. Americans should wake up and follow suit.

