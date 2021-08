VAXXED Patients’ Blood Examined





Stew Peters Show Published August 18, 2021

The ‘Stew Peters Show’ has obtained footage and slides of multiple patients’ blood that was examined after being inoculated with the shots being called ‘vaccines’ for COVID-19.

Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to discuss what the slides show, and how the blood is being changed, which can only be described as unexplainable and alarming.