Vegetable Sun Soup

Hi Trenchers. Jus’ wanted to share that yesterday I made some Vegetable Sun Soup. All I did was finely chop a bunch of organic veggies (cauliflower, tomato, celery, onion, garlic, spinach, carrots, sweet potato, zucchini, mushrooms, basil, parsley) and added a little extra virgin olive oil and salt and pepper. I put it all in a jar and covered it with filtered water. Then I placed it in the sun for several hours. The warmth tenderizes the veggies and blends the flavors. Then I ate it. Yum!! And crunchy, too, with nutrients intact. Maybe some would like to try making it come summer. Saves energy, too, and all you need is a sunny day.