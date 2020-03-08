Vegetable Sun Soup

Hi Trenchers.  Jus’ wanted to share that yesterday I made some Vegetable Sun Soup.  All I did was finely chop a bunch of organic veggies (cauliflower, tomato, celery, onion, garlic, spinach, carrots, sweet potato, zucchini, mushrooms, basil, parsley) and added a little extra virgin olive oil and salt and pepper.  I put it all in a jar and covered it with filtered water.  Then I placed it in the sun for several hours.  The warmth tenderizes the veggies and blends the flavors.  Then I ate it.  Yum!!  And crunchy, too, with nutrients intact.  Maybe some would like to try making it come summer.  Saves energy, too, and all you need is a sunny day.

