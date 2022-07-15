Venezuela Migrants Thank Biden for Allowing Them into the U.S.

Breitbart – by Pam Key

Wednesday, Fox News interviewed a group of immigrants in Eagle Pass, TX, who reportedly had come from Venezuela.

They said they were thankful to the Biden administration for its immigration stance.

Off-camera a Fox News reporter said, “We had a chance to talk to some of these migrants from Venezuela, and they are thanking President Biden. Take a listen.”

Through an interpreter, one man said, “He’s a good president with so much help that he’s given us. It has been very difficult what has happened to us. Our trip has been very hard. Thank God we are here. We thank you for receiving us and treating us well.”

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/07/15/watch-venezuela-migrants-thank-biden-for-allowing-them-into-the-u-s/