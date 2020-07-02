Ventura CA Health Officer Does 180 Degree ‘Flip-Flop’ On Masks, Vows To Obey CA Governor

After months of insisting that there is no medical evidence to warrant a facemask order in his county, Ventura CA Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin has done a 180 degree ‘flip-flop’ and now insists everyone wear masks to “keep us safe.”

“I always follow all the governor’s orders because that is the nature of the system, and I am happy to do that,”Levin said Thursday June 18th.

Dr. Levin previously issued a PDF which included no less than 14 medical studies against the use of face masks. You can download that paper here: https://vcportal.ventura.org/CEO/VCNC/2020-04-18_VCNC_Masks_Pros_and_Cons.pdf

Levin is the same guy who garnered international criticism in March when he said that his contact tracers would be “removing people from their homes.”

Here’s a video of Dr. Levin a few months ago explaining why he won’t issue a facemask order:

Yet here are the most recent tweets. Ventura also closed the beaches:

