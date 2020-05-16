Posted: May 16, 2020 Categories: Videos Ventura County To Voluntarily Relocate Sick People Into Special Housing TheDC Shorts May 7, 2020 Dr. Robert Levin, announced that people will be voluntarily relocated from their housing and taken to “other kinds of housing” Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Ventura County To Voluntarily Relocate Sick People Into Special Housing”
“We will medically kidnap you and hold you prisoner. After all we know what’s best for us…..errrr we mean you!
They pointed a infrared thermometer at my head at Walmart distribution center the other day. Maryland I think it was.
I just laughed.