Verizon Admits 5G is More about Autonomous Vehicles and “Smart Cities” Than Speed — Experts Warn All Are Unsafe

Activist Post – by BN Frank

Experts continue to warn that Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) are NOT safe (see 1, 2, 3, 4, 5). There have been multiple reports about Teslas crashing and/or catching fire. Telsa owners have reported additional life-threatening situations as well.

In regard to 5G, the majority of scientists oppose deployment until there are studies that show it’s safe. Doctors and scientists have asked for moratoriums on Earth and in space (see 1, 2). American opposition includes federal agencies and other credible experts who warn 5G threatens jobs, national security, public safety, and weather forecasting accuracy (see 1, 2, 3, 4). French telecom employees want to stop 5G deployment due to health and economic concerns. Cities AND entire countries have taken action to ban, delay, halt, and limit 5G installation AS WELL AS issue moratoriums on deployment.

Nevertheless, Big Telecom will not be deterred from putting us all in harm’s way with biologically and environmentally harmful 5G and public roads full of unpredictable AVs. To answer Verizon’s question – the future of transportation couldn’t look brighter for class action lawyers.

From a recent Verizon newsletter:

Subject: The Transportation of Tomorrow What will the future of transportation look like? COVID-19 has flipped how we travel on its head, limiting the number of congested roadways, traffic, and parking nightmares we face on a daily basis. But as travel upticks across the country, 5G technology provides an exciting glimpse into what could be possible for transportation in cities of the future. Innovative wireless technology could help lay the foundation for adoption of smart infrastructure in cities. Sensors paved into roads could allow connected public transit and vehicle-to-vehicle communication to minimize the amount of time spent stuck in traffic and reduce carbon emissions. And this is just the beginning. Leveraging the potential of 5G, the transportation industry, in partnership with forward-thinking local governments, is poised to rapidly accelerate the creation of smart cities all across the country. Here’s what’s on the horizon: Read more here

Since 2018 there have been reports of people and animals experiencing symptoms and illnesses after 5G was installed (see 1, 2, 3, 4). Of course, exposure risks ARE NOT exclusive to 5G. Last year, the World Health Organization warned that high levels of Electromagnetic Fields (aka “Electrosmog”) could cause health issues in a significant percentage of the population. Hence more opportunities for class action lawyers…



