Veteran and Triple Amputee Brian Kolfage Built 4 Miles of Border Wall with $25 Million in Donations – Mayorkas Spent $72 Million in Tax Payer Dollars to Shut Down Wall Construction

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

In 2020, in the few days between the Democrat National Convention and the Republican National Convention, the Southern District of New York (SDNY) used lawfare to put out a political hit on the We Build the Wall founders and President Trump. The We Build the Wall campaign was an effort to build a Southern Wall while Congress prevented it from being built.

Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage and two others raised over $25 million in private funds and began building sections of the border wall on their own. It was a great success. The group built miles of new border wall on the Rio Grande and in the Sunland Park area. They built nearly four miles of new wall. The Department of Homeland Security praised their efforts.

They built two sections for less than $25 million! That sounds like a steal. Can you imagine what it would cost the government to complete such a project?

The fact that Kolfage would dare to build a wall and prevent illegals from flooding the US Southern border INFURIATED Democrats and weak RINOs in Congress. So the SDNY decided to punish the organizers and steal all of their contacts and the names of contributors. The SDNY arrested the leaders in another terribly corrupt hit on President Trump supporters.

New York sent 15 Postal Service Agents to Florida to arrest triple amputee Kolfage. They dragged him to their car in the rain without his wheelchair and forced him to pull himself into the vehicle with his one good limb.

Not one of the 15 USPIS agents even considered providing a vehicle that was wheelchair accessible for their arrest of triple-amputee war hero Kolfage. They drove all the way from New York and apparently never even considered the fact that Kolfage had lost three limbs in Iraq and was the most severely injured US airman to survive any war.

The We Build the Wall team was working with the government on a new section of the wall when the SDNY indicted the We Build the Wall leaders.

New York officials charged Brian and others with fraud for taking $350,000 in donations as salary for their work.

The group built more border wall than Republican or Democrat lawmakers had in several years. But the organizers took money to pay for their efforts and expenses while independently building the wall on the Southern border! So they needed to be punished.

On his first day in office Joe Biden shut down further construction of President Trump’s US border wall.

This week failed DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas went before Congress and admitted the US government spent roughly $72 million to halt construction of the border wall.

They spent more than twice as much halting construction than a private group spent to build nearly four miles of new wall!

And they arrested the guy who organized the private project.

This is absolutely outrageous.

Gateway Pundit