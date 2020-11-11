Veteran’s Day Quotes

“If the money’s there for America to fight endless wars for Israel, you’d think the money would be there to take care of their own?”

— Blogger Serb

“They have erected a police state behind the facade of freedom. … If honoring veterans means perpetuating a cycle of endless war, we must stop. Better to honor the dead by abolishing wars. We can do this by nationalizing private central banks, and making the bankers answer for their crimes.”

— Henry Makow

“You can’t blame the veterans of earlier decades because we thought we were doing the right thing and assumed that the military was on the up and up. But today, everyone should know the score and should do nothing to encourage or enable that killing enterprise – including celebrating its ‘commemorative’ rituals.”

— Ken Adachi

“The notion that foreign wars and entanglements are wrong still emanates from a sparsely populated philosophical quarter that has no majority presence in the academy of the government-media complex. It is a true voice in the wilderness. That voice has one signature message: you cannot thank veterans for your freedom because they have actively done nothing more than endanger its very existence. In fact, American military power abroad (and increasingly, at home) has made civilians tremendously more unsafe now than they have ever been. The threat not only emerges from aggrieved victims of American brutality abroad but a government desperate in bad times to ensure that not one dollar of military expenditures is reduced. … Veterans don’t need gratitude but a self-realization on their part that the machine they worked for was never an engine for liberty but a device whose single purpose was aggrandizement of American political power at home and abroad. And that political hammer always extinguishes liberty and never expands it.”

— Bill Buppert, The Shame of Veterans Day: The Mass Marketing of Mass Murder