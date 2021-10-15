Victorian Health Team advisor caught live on a news conference admitting Covid Jab is Poison





MatrixRedPill

October 14th, 2021.

The psychopathic politician tyrants cant hide it this time. Victorian health team advisor was caught live in a news conference admitting covid jab is poison, literally. He says there are more vaccines available, so CHOOSE YOUR POISON . The truth is often hidden in plain sight. They are telling you these covid mRNA experimental shots are poison. Yet people still line up to take them. Pathetic.

Have you heard of the emerging theory of what viruses might be: Are you absolutely certain that Covid-19 is contagious or even real? How confident are you in the results from the PCR test? Is there something in the back of your mind telling you maybe this pandemic is not what we are being told? And that the vaccines may not be as safe as they claim!!!

Well experts all agree that the Covid-19 vaccine is not a vaccine. It was designed to make you sick with multiple diseases This shot is injecting the disease into your cells and it cannot be removed. Once you take it, your life spam is reduced.

Firstly, viruses are not living organisms or living microbes. They do not have a respiratory system, nor do they have a nucleus or digestive system. Viruses are not alive and viruses are not contagious. The fear behind Coronavirus, for instance, is wholly unwarranted. Forget everything you think you know about viruses and bacteria. You have been lied to.

Covid-19 shots are not vaccines, but deadly bioweapons designed to kill human beings. The Covid-19 hoax is a long planned agenda that has been put in place and orchestrated by the psychopathic Governments around the world, to destroy our lives, take away our freedoms and control us forever. If people don’t wake up now and refuse to take these vaccines, it could be what really ends up destroying civilization all together, which is exactly what Governments want to happen..

Covid-19 does not exist, there is no scientific proof for the existence of the Covid19 virus, as it has NEVER been isolated, purified in a laboratory using Koch’s Postulates or demonstrated under an electron microscope. PCR test shows only an RNA sequence COMPUTER model of the virus, not a real virus. No one has seen how this “virus” looks in reality. The problem is that what they are showing in “positive” PCR tests is our body’s own harmless exosomes which look exactly like Covid-19. The scientist who invented the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test Kary B. Mullis. According to Mullis himself, PCR should never be used as a tool in “the diagnosis of infectious diseases.” These tests do not detect viruses or infectious diseases, but RNA which we all have. You can test anyone or anything positive to Covid-19 because of harmless exosomes and something called amplification. They increase amplification for more positive cases and decrease it for negative cases. They can have as many or as little cases they like to push the Covid-19 agenda.

We have been demanding that the Government provide evidence that this virus actually exists [as well as] evidence that lockdowns actually have any impact on the spread of viruses; that face-masks are safe, and do deter the spread of viruses – They don’t. No such studies exist; that social distancing is based in science – It isn’t. it’s made up; that contact tracing has any bearing on the spread of a virus – of course it doesn’t. The Governments are making it up as they go along.” – This is the biggest crime ever perpetrated against mankind. It needs to be exposed before it’s too late.