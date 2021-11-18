Video captures brutal beating involving students on SEPTA train





Nov 17, 2021

Authorities are investigating after video captured a violent assault involving students on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line.

According to SEPTA, the incident happened on the train near the Erie Station on Wednesday afternoon.

“SEPTA Police were notified and immediately launched an investigation. Progress has been made in identifying individuals who were involved in the assault. Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and reviewing cell phone video that has been released on social media, as well as SEPTA surveillance video,” said a SEPTA spokesperson in a statement.

The video shows what appears to be a female student yelling at a group of other students sitting on the train. The altercation quickly escalates and multiple punches are thrown by several students.