Video Games May Trigger Rare Heart Attacks in Kids: Study

Web MD – by Nick Take

Oct. 12, 2022 — When 16-year-old Jake Gallagher died of a heart attack while playing video games, the U.K. teen’s death made international headlines. Many reports called the 2013 case a rare isolated incident, noting the teen had an underlying heart condition that put him at risk.

But new research suggests such cases are more common than you might think.

Australian scientists who reviewed nearly 70 studies and reports on cardiovascular risks from electronic gaming identified 22 children and teens who lost consciousness while playing video games and experienced heart rhythm problems and other cardiac complications.

Nineteen of the mostly male gamers, aged 7 to 16, experienced serious irregular heartbeats known as ventricular arrhythmia. Six had heart attacks, and four died suddenly. The researchers also found only 7 of the 22 had received a prior diagnosis of arrhythmia or other heart problems.

“Video games may represent a serious risk to some children with arrhythmic conditions; they might be lethal in patients with predisposing, but often previously unrecognized arrhythmic conditions,” notes lead investigator Claire M. Lawley, MBBS, PhD, with The Heart Centre for Children in Sydney, Australia, in a statement. “Children who suddenly lose consciousness while electronic gaming should be assessed by a heart specialist as this could be the first sign of a serious heart problem.”