Video of Chinese Kneeling in Street to Authorities While Their Vaccine Passports Are Scanned by Chinese Officials Goes Viral

Chinese citizens were captured on camera kneeling, waiting to be checked for their compliance with the country’s vaccine passport requirements.

Newsweek reported on the video:

A video appearing to show Chinese citizens kneeling in the street while their vaccine passports are scanned has gone viral. The footage was allegedly recorded in Jinan City in Shandong Province on April 1, and it has so far been viewed over 450,000 times.

China is going all-in again with COVID lockdowns and fear-mongering. Compliant Chinese are seen kneeling waiting in line for what appears to be a check by the government to ensure they are vaccinated and have a vaccine passport that is up to date.

https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1510947191795376130?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1510947191795376130%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F04%2Fvideo-chinese-kneeling-street-vaccine-passports-scanned-chinese-authorities-goes-viral%2F

Back around Christmas in December, the same Twitter account showed Chinese authorities carrying guns at checkpoints. The COVID guards were reportedly checking people’s QR codes and green passes to ensure Chinese citizens comply with vaccine passport requirements.

shan'xi province ( not shanxi province it's another province) xia county

My worst nightmare comes true again: Chinese covid guards are carrying guns at every checkpoint to check people's qr code green passes again…

If you don't comply,they can shoot you immediately!

2021.12.25 pic.twitter.com/1aVD9FpI1g — Songpinganq (@songpinganq) December 26, 2021

This is the world of the New World Order where freedom is something that is simply not permitted.

