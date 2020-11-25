Video Of Cops Arresting Man For ‘Defying CV Curfew’ in California Is From Wauwatosa, WI in Oct

Video shared Monday by Perez Hilton on Tiktok which went viral all over social media said to show police in California abusing a man for defying Governor Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus curfew orders is actually from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin in October.

The incident happened on October 11 and you can see the same bearded man being arrested at the 2:28 mark in this video report from FOX6 News Milwaukee.



