Video Of Cops Arresting Man For ‘Defying CV Curfew’ in California Is From Wauwatosa, WI in Oct

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan
Video shared Monday by Perez Hilton on Tiktok which went viral all over social media said to show police in California abusing a man for defying Governor Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus curfew orders is actually from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin in October.
Police brutality
pic.twitter.com/buGkSFI6r0
— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) November 24, 2020
The incident happened on October 11 and you can see the same bearded man being arrested at the 2:28 mark in this video report from FOX6 News Milwaukee.