Video of Hunter Biden Buying Enough Crack to Put Him in Jail for Years, Proves the Elite are Above the Law

In the ostensible land of the free, there are two sets of justice systems: one for all those within and connected to the system, and one for everyone else. A perfect example of this two tiered system is the fact that people are jailed every day in this country if they are caught with crack cocaine. Currently, over half of the entire federal prison population is doing time for cocaine. However, when the president’s son is seen on video smoking it and even trafficking large amounts of it, he faced no consequences.

Sunday night, yet another damning video of Hunter Biden was released showing him purchasing crack from an alleged prostitute. In the video, Hunter is seen filming himself smoking a cigarette before reversing the camera onto a scale with a white substance, reportedly identified as crack.

Hunter Biden arguing with a hooker about how much crack he has pic.twitter.com/LFgbYeBw5c — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 10, 2022

Had Hunter been caught with this much crack prior to 2002, he could have gone to jail for over 20 years. In fact, the president himself, and Hunter’s father, Joe Biden spearheaded a law while he was a senator that required crack to be penalized at a rate 100 times more than that of powder cocaine. It was called the “100-1 rule” and it was used to lock countless Black men up for decades, tearing families apart and fueling future fatherless generations for years to come.

Coincidentally, white people were caught more often with the powder form of cocaine while Black people were caught more often with crack and as Ron Paul pointed out after this law was passed, only Black people were going to jail for it despite getting caught with the same amount of cocaine.

Just a reminder of how Joe Biden felt about crack while he was in the Senate. How many “quarters” of crack does Hunter have here? Looks like a lot of jail time. pic.twitter.com/HRt8EpjTfm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2022

To this day, nearly 80 percent of the people in jail for crack cocaine are Black. What’s more, while the steep sentencing laws imposed by Joe Biden in 1986 have since been overturned, the average sentence for the amount of crack being trafficked by Hunter Biden in the video above — is still 74 months.

Putting aside the fact that he was engaged in human trafficking — with the prostitute — and eerily filming a drug buy, one would think that multiple videos of an individual engaging in purchasing a large amount of crack would lead to their prosecution under the law. But if you’re the president’s son that is not the case. This is likely the reason he filmed it — he knew that no matter what, he won’t be going to jail for it, so may as well document it.

Frequently readers of the Free Thought Project know that it is our belief that no one should be in jail for any substance they wish to put in their own bodies. My body my choice does not stop at abortion. Nor should anyone be in jail for selling or buying sex from mutually accepting parties.

That being said, the people who are choosing to grant Hunter Biden a pass — certainly do not hold these same values and are only choosing to abstain from prosecution because Hunter Biden is connected to the establishment.

While choosing not to prosecute people for consensual behavior like drug use is a good thing, unfortunately, this connected status protects actual evil people from prosecution as well. We are currently witnessing this play out with Ghislaine Maxwell’s clients and the Department of Justice’s complete disregard for going after them.

TFTP reported on a disturbing example of this connected status in 2020 when the son of a judge, John Paul Doerr III, 34, pleaded guilty to exploiting children through possessing and distributing a massive amount of child pornography — some of which involved infants. He was facing upwards of 250 years in a cage for the whopping 45 felony counts against him.

However, Doerr happens to be the son of Butler County’s top judge, Thomas Doerr. So, instead of going to jail for the rest of his life, as he should have, Doerr did not go to jail at all.

Doerr was only the son of a judge and he was allowed to walk despite horrifying crimes against children. Just imagine what the son of a president can get away with….

