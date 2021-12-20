Posted: December 20, 2021 Categories: Videos Video of train headed south at Modoc Point just south of Chiloquin on 12/18/21 at 5:00 pm Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
4 thoughts on “Video of train headed south at Modoc Point just south of Chiloquin on 12/18/21 at 5:00 pm”
Wonder what rail line this is
And what direction it’s traveling
This isn’t really a surprise, as we are always in a perpetual state of war
Any chance those tanks are headin’ to the border? Ha!
.
Canada?
lol……….
Or maybe there’s enough of the Bering Straits that is currently frozen and they can make it into Russia.
🙂
