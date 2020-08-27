Aug 26, 2020
Video shows a shooting at a Kenosha protest Tuesday night as an armed suspect, identified as a 17-year-old from Illinois, fired at protesters who attempted to confront him. The teen was arrested and is suspected of killing two people. He is seen on video eventually walking past police with his hands up
2 thoughts on “Video shows Kenosha shooting suspect running with rifle, shooting into crowd”
What I see is that once he fell in the street the Marxists went after him when he was down, then he shot the guy in the arm. Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17 yr. old that fired his gun was sprayed with pepper spray as is his testimony in one of the videos.
Imo, this guy is a hero. He did what many grown men won’t do. He said he was there to protect a building that was being burned the night before. He acted in pure self defense of his own life and the life of the streets of Kenosha.
Only problem i see with this video is he didn’t kill as many as his magazine would’ve allowed