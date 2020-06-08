Video Shows Law Enforcement Officers Slashing Tires at Minneapolis Protests

Slate – by Daniel Politi

A week ago, there were many reports out of Minneapolis that protesters, reporters, and even medics had found that the tires of their cars were slashed at some point during a night of protest. Witnesses said at the time that law enforcement officers had carried out the act. And now there is clear evidence to support that claim. Mother Jones located video footage that shows officers slashing tires at a highway overpass. The officers at the scene appear to be a mixture of state troopers and county police.

The gray car in the video is the one that Luke Mogelson, a writer for the New Yorker, had rented to cover the protests. When the protests last Sunday turned violent as officers fired tear gas on peaceful protesters who were out after curfew, Mogelson went to check on his car. One officer told him he would tell his colleagues that the car was a press car. When he later went to get his car, officers told him about the slashed tires. “They were laughing,” Mogelson told Mother Jones. “They had grins on their faces.”

Mogelson was hardly alone in experiencing the slashed tires. Andrew Kimmel’s video of a walk around his rental car with all four tires slashed gained lots of traction last week on Twitter. Kimmel at the time said that police officers had been the culprits. Kimmel had no doubts about the claim, noting that police took over the area after the protests began. “No protester would’ve been able to get in here after that,” he wrote. Faraway video also appeared to show law enforcement officers slashing tires, although it is not as clear as in the video above.

Minneapolis Police slashed every tire on my rental car, as well as every tire of every car in this parking lot. pic.twitter.com/lchFplYQ0n — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) May 31, 2020

‼️THE POLICE SLASHED THIS TRUCKS TIRES‼️ all the protestors left the Kmart area as soon as they got closer. #MinneapolisRiot pic.twitter.com/eTGrHUUZLA — brandi (@brandiiimariiie) May 31, 2020

